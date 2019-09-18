MARYSVILLE, Ind. — (WHAS11)-First, it was too much rain and now it is a drought. Farmers who rely on crops for their livelihood are finding themselves facing challenges due to the dry and hot conditions.

"Weather is one thing us farmers have to work around," owner and operator of Terry Vissing Farms, Terry Vissing said. “That’s the reason everybody can’t be a farmer because everybody can’t understand the ups and downs.”

The lack of rain in Spring caused planting delays for farmers in Southern Indiana. Some of them started planting their crops in late June and July.

"Their crop is now suffering pretty bad," Vissing said after the late planting left their crops with little to no rain. "Some of my soybeans are already ripening so even if we get later rains they aren't going to help them much."

The dry conditions are forcing crops to mature faster than usual. Vissing is now finding himself out in his field two weeks ahead of schedule.

"There's going to be some penalties for yields later this year," Vissing said.

The drought is also bringing some other risks when working in the field.

"The fields can get too dry and the first thing you know is you have the chance of fires getting started with the machinery in the field," Vissing said.

So far Vissing has harvested 50 acres of soybeans and about 15 of his corn, but he still has 1,000 more acres to go.

"Now that this crop is hurt by lack of rainfall, we would like to be able to get the crop harvested without heavy rain again," Vissing said. "So we're only hoping for normal precipitation in coming days."

