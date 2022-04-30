15 facing federal charges following drug bust in central, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fifteen people have been arrested and facing federal charges following a large drug bust in central and southern Indiana.
According to U.S. Department of Justice – Southern District of Indiana, the individuals were taken into custody on Thursday in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour and Terre Haute. Three others who have also been indicted are currently on the run.
The indictment was unsealed Friday after some of the defendants made court appearances.
Federal authorities seized 82-pounds of meth, 1,750 fentanyl pills, 35-grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of THC gummies.
In addition to the drugs, authorities also seized $9,000 in cash and 9 firearms.
Here are the following facing charges:
- Isaias Gonzales-Torres, 30, Indianapolis
- Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, Indianapolis
- Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, Columbus
- Luis Danel Hernandez, 24, Indianapolis
- Andrew Caliz-Maldonado, 27, Indianapolis
- Julio Vicente-Guox, 33, Indianapolis
- Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, Indianapolis
- Kenia Acosta, 38, Indianapolis
- Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, Indianapolis
- John Whiffing, 47, Terre Haute
- Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, Columbus
- Eulailo Murillo Resura, 31, Indianapolis
- Jendry Medina, 20, Indianapolis
- Victor Vasquez-Hernandez, 41, Seymour
- Allison Perdue, 24, Seymour
- Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, Indianapolis (Not in custody)
- Martin Felix Garcia, 33, Phoenix (Not in custody)
- Edeer Avila, 38, Mexico (Not in custody)
There were also others facing additional charges out of Jackson and Bartholomew counties for dealing meth. They include:
- Emilio Landa-Laganes
- Mariah Crowe
- Daniel Parrish
- Samatha Farris
- Zachariah Farris
- Antonio Cuautle-Cuenca
