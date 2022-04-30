15 facing federal charges following drug bust in central, southern Indiana

Some of the the accused were arrested in Columbus and Seymour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fifteen people have been arrested and facing federal charges following a large drug bust in central and southern Indiana.

According to U.S. Department of Justice – Southern District of Indiana, the individuals were taken into custody on Thursday in Indianapolis, Columbus, Seymour and Terre Haute. Three others who have also been indicted are currently on the run.

The indictment was unsealed Friday after some of the defendants made court appearances.

Federal authorities seized 82-pounds of meth, 1,750 fentanyl pills, 35-grams of fentanyl, one kilogram of cocaine, four pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of THC gummies.

In addition to the drugs, authorities also seized $9,000 in cash and 9 firearms.

Here are the following facing charges:

Isaias Gonzales-Torres, 30, Indianapolis

Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 29, Indianapolis

Abel Ayala-Garcia, 31, Columbus

Luis Danel Hernandez, 24, Indianapolis

Andrew Caliz-Maldonado, 27, Indianapolis

Julio Vicente-Guox, 33, Indianapolis

Eduardo Rodriguez, 25, Indianapolis

Kenia Acosta, 38, Indianapolis

Jeami Waleska Sevilla-Luna, 27, Indianapolis

John Whiffing, 47, Terre Haute

Claudio Garcia-Morales, 35, Columbus

Eulailo Murillo Resura, 31, Indianapolis

Jendry Medina, 20, Indianapolis

Victor Vasquez-Hernandez, 41, Seymour

Allison Perdue, 24, Seymour

Abner Rodas-Abelardez, 36, Indianapolis (Not in custody)

Martin Felix Garcia, 33, Phoenix (Not in custody)

Edeer Avila, 38, Mexico (Not in custody)

There were also others facing additional charges out of Jackson and Bartholomew counties for dealing meth. They include:

Emilio Landa-Laganes

Mariah Crowe

Daniel Parrish

Samatha Farris

Zachariah Farris

Antonio Cuautle-Cuenca

