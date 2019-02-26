LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the first steps to extend the life of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Tuesday.

Crews will use drones to survey any damage affecting the bridge as part of the $90 million rehabilitation project.

The drones should not be noticeable to drivers on the bridge.

More inspections are expected to be done in the spring, but authorities stress that the bridge is still safe for travel.