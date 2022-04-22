Indiana police officers investigating DUI crash with child in car

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said they are investigating an accident where a woman supposedly fled from two crashes and was later arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while a child was with her.
CPD officers responded to the call around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of 5th Street where a car had crashed into a building and a flagpole. When police arrived, they saw the car had additional front-end damage.
Witnesses allegedly told police they believe the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rebekah McCoy, to be intoxicated.
While investigating, police discovered her car had been involved in an earlier crash.
They transported McCoy to Columbus Regional Hospital after performing field sobriety tests. The child was sent to a family member.
McCoy is being held in jail with the following charges:
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Minor in Vehicle
- Neglect of a Dependent
- Two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
We will keep you updated as more information is released.
