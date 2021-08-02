According to police, the man led officers on a lengthy chase in which he quickly stopped his van five separate times, causing damage to police cars.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested a man they say damaged six police cars Sunday night during a lengthy police chase.

According to a public police report, officers tried to stop the 31-year-old man who was wanted on a drunk driving warrant, but he fled from police around 8:30 p.m.

K-9 officers were able to track the man to a house on the far west side of Indianapolis, but police did not have a warrant to go inside, so they waited for him to leave again.

An officer tried later to apprehend the man as he was leaving the house, but police said he backed his van into one of the officer's cars and sped off.

According to police, the man led officers on a lengthy chase from the west side into downtown. During the pursuit, the driver abruptly stopped his van five separate times, which resulted in collisions and damage to several of the police cars in pursuit.

Police set up tire deflation devices near Monument Circle and the driver eventually stopped the disabled van, then tried to run away. But police K-9 officers were able to apprehend him.

The man, whose name was not shared by police, was arrested for resisting arrest and criminal recklessness. He has not been formally charged.

Police do not believe the van was stolen.