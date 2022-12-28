PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
The driver was able to walk to the shore before emergency crews arrived.
"Another reason to slow down during this time of year and have no distractions while you’re driving. This could have ended up much worse for this drive," Plainfield Deputy Police Chief Joe Aldridge said.