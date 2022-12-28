Police officials urged drivers to slow down and pay attention on the roads.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.

The driver was able to walk to the shore before emergency crews arrived.