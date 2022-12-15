Drew Brees to help coach Purdue for Citrus Bowl

The former Boilermakers quarterback will help with preparations leading up to the Jan. 2 game.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue alum and NFL great Drew Brees will return to the Boilermakers football program to be an assistant coach for the Citrus Bowl.

The team made the announcement Thursday.

"For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader," said Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski. "Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We're grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers."

📢 Brees is back with the Boilers to take on the Bayou Bengals!



Let's get to work, Coach @drewbrees!



🔗: https://t.co/8xiOlxCTio pic.twitter.com/pLnbszoV8r — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 15, 2022

Brees will move to West Lafayette and help coach the team during the transition after former head coach Jeff Brohm took a job as the new head coach of the University of Louisville. Purdue's new coach Ryan Walter was formally introduced Wednesday.

Because Purdue hired Brees as a countable assistant coach, he'll be able to be on the field with players and participate in recruiting activities, per NCAA guidelines.

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl," Brees said in a news release. "I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters."

Purdue will play LSU in the Citrus Bowl Monday, Jan. 2.

"Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando," said head coach Ryan Walters.

As a senior at Purdue, Brees led the team to their second-ever Rose Bowl and was an Academic All American. He finished his college career with record-setting numbers for passing yards, completions, attempts and touchdowns in Purdue history.