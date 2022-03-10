Downtown Indy, Inc. targets young people, families to move downtown

Downtown Indy Inc. said their focus is on keeping downtown clean, safe and vibrant in order to attract more young professionals and families.

INDIANAPOLIS — The number of people living in downtown Indianapolis is at an all-time high. More than 30,000 people live downtown now, but leaders with Downtown Indy, Inc. are hoping to increase that number over the next few years.

The nonprofit said the goal is to get more young professionals and families moving into the city. Right now, there are about 11,000 housing units currently in the city, and 75 more units are being built near the Athenaeum YMCA, which will also bring along 225 parking spaces for that area near Massachusetts Avenue.

Downtown Indy Inc. said their focus is on keeping downtown clean, safe and vibrant in order to attract more young professionals and families.

"The number of residents they're spending, in the restaurants, in the bars, the coffee shops, the cleaners, other things, is three-to-five times more than the average downtown commuter who's coming in and out for work," Downtown Indy, Inc.'s Bob Schultz said. "So that mix is what's the value proposition, and so we're going to continue to focus on that residential growth. It's a big part of our downtown success."

Schultz, who serves as executive vice president of Downtown Indy, Inc., said they're also partnering with community organizations, like IndyHub, to host social events throughout the community to help get families and young professionals plugged into the community, making them want to move and stay downtown.

"You can plug into opportunities and events and experiences. That's our goal — is to connect with people," Schultz said. "Those in the neighborhoods feel that connection with each other. The social equity and the kind of this desire to connect is certainly now the focus of our continued motivation for downtown."

Schultz said right now, downtown is the fastest-growing neighborhood in Marion County. The city is on track to have around 2,400 more housing units over the next several years.