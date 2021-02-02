'I lost a part of my family.' | Woman devastated after beloved donkey shot and killed

"She was special because she really is what made my dream feel real,” Kristen Gregory said.

BORDEN, Ind. — Detroit native Kristin Gregory always wanted to live on a farm. She finally made that dream a reality when she moved to Borden, Indiana.

"My mom always said you can have as many animals as you want when you have your own farm. So, all my life I have been waiting to have my own farm,” Gregory said.

When you walk onto her farm, you’re met by what seems like every animal. But one is missing – a donkey named Dolly.

"She was just really special, and it is horrible that she had to suffer in the way that she did,” Gregory said.

Dolly was Gregory’s first animal and the two immediately developed a bond.

"She was special because she really is what made my dream feel real,” Gregory said.

But one night in September, Dolly was shot and killed. Security cameras captured the whole thing. In the night, you see a flash from a neighbor’s yard. That flash was the gunshot that killed Dolly.

"At first I didn't want to go out there. It is traumatic for me to lose a cat, so I didn’t want to go out there. I didn’t know,” Gregory said.

According to court documents, Indiana State Police investigated the shooting, and months later, confirmed Gregory's neighbor's gun matched the bullets used to kill Dolly.

Now, that neighbor is facing animal cruelty charges.

"She still deserves justice,” Gregory said. She suffered the way a person would. She had feelings. She was a part of my family. I lost a part of my family."

Four months later, Gregory is still grieving. Her other animals helped her cope with the loss of Dolly, but her pasture is not the same.

As of now, the suspect has not been arrested.

If you would like to donate to Gregory's GoFundMe, click here.

