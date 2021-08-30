DOJ: Evansville man sentenced for distributing child sexual abuse material via 'Kik'

WARNING | This article contains sensitive and disturbing content. Reader discretion is advised.

A southern Indiana man was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after photos and videos containing material that "sexually exploit children" was found on his Kik Messenger account.

On Aug. 30, 2021, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and a detective with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a CyberTip, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The tip said between June 10 and June 15, 2021, 36 files containing child sexual abuse had been uploaded and distributed using Kik Messenger, an instant messaging app.

Kik provided investigators with the email address associated with the account. Police say that email address was registered to Brandon Kyle Meredith Adcox, 39. Records showed the account was used in his Evansville apartment complex.

EPD officers used a warrant to search Adcox’s apartment. During the search, Adcox agreed to answer questions and provide the passcode to his iPhone.

Adcox confirmed he was the owner of the email and Kik accounts and admitted to distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material on several occasions.

He also admitted to police several images and videos depicting child sex abuse material were on his cell phone. Detectives found those files that included a video involving an infant.

“Those who sexually exploit children in this manner cause great harm to their young victims and deserve a strong punishment,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton.

U.S. District Court Judge, Richard L. Young, sentenced Adcox to 8 years in federal prison and 10 years probation following his release.

Adcox must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

