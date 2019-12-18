INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Indiana State Police went on a chase on I-465 Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn't a typical pursuit.

Troopers say they were trying to catch Poppy, a dog who escaped from a car crash.

The car ran off I-465 on the west side and rolled several times. Poppy jumped out and ran off.

Troopers tracked down Poppy nearly two miles away, using directions from dispatchers who were watching on highway traffic camera monitors.

The dog appears to be fine, but the driver of the car had some minor injuries.

