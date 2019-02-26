CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The Charlestown Police Department is giving you and your dog a chance to run for a good cause.

This April, the department will host the Sergeant Bertram Memorial 5K-9. The 5K will honor Sgt. Bertram and his love for dogs by allowing you to run the 3.1 miles with your dog by your side.

The 5K will be held on Saturday, April 20 at Charlestown High School. The registration fee is $30 per person and $5 per dog. Proof of immunizations is required for each canine participant.

The event is raising money to send Bertram's family and fellow officers to Washington D.C. to honor his memory during National Police Week.

You can sign up with a downloadable form or online at this link.