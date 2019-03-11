INDIANAPOLIS — Over 80,000 channel catfish were stocked in Indiana waters by the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR said the catfish are eight to ten inches long. They are usually targeted with cut bait, stink bait or worms due to their strong sense of smell and taste.

Catfish are stocked either annually or every other year depending on expected harvest rates and amount of catfish. For a list of fishing locations, visit the DNR's website.

