LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Develop New Albany is teaming up with the Urban Enterprise Association, the City of New Albany and private donors to create a fund to help the local service industry workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis in New Albany.

“Develop New Albany is proud to partner with our city to serve some of those hit hardest and support our local restaurants who continue to serve the community," Board President of Develop of New Albany, Rob Dunn said.

Develop New Albany says the program is designed to provide employees affected by the closures a $25 daily stipend to order curb-side service at a participating New Albany restaurant.

Employees affected can get food at participating downtown restaurants and Develop New Albany says a list will be generated of those affected and distributed to participating restaurants.

When an employee places an order and verifies identity at pickup, we will reimburse the restaurant up to $25 per person per day.

“We are glad to partner with DNA, UEA, and other donors to help service workers affected by the business closures in our downtown. It’s our responsibility to help others during this time,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said.

Employees and businesses affected by the closures can participate by following the guidelines and contacting DNA at info@developnewalbany.org.

