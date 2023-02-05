Students, driver OK after school bus goes up in flames in southern Indiana

Authorities are crediting the quick actions of the bus driver and students in getting everyone to safety.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some elementary school students and their bus drivers are safe after bus caught fire in southern Indiana.

The Jefferson County (IN) Sheriff’s Office said the bus carrying Madison Consolidated School students caught fire on Bethany Road in Deputy just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities believe the fire started at near the engine and stayed near the front of the bus.

The quick actions of driver Jessie Ritzline and students aboard, they said, contributed the everyone being safely evacuated from the bus.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Additional buses were sent to the location to ensure the students made it to their destinations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Deputy, Indiana is about 45 miles north of the Louisville Metro area.

