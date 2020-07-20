Demonstrators protest mask mandate as coronavirus cases spike

Protesters at the the Statehouse Sunday said wearing a mask is unconstitutional and they don't trust the science.

INDIANAPOLIS — Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Indiana. On Sunday, 927 new positive cases were recorded by the health department.

It marks the second-highest number of cases the state has reported since the start of the pandemic. The highest number was 946 at the end of April.

That's why Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state health leaders are encouraging Hoosiers to wear a mask and practice social distancing. But not everyone is doing it.

Starting this week, a growing list of national retailers will begin requiring the use of face masks by customers.

Protesters at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis Sunday said wearing a mask is unconstitutional and they don't trust the science.

"We will stand in solidarity to reclaim the individual freedoms that we have been stripped of to this point," one protester said to the crowd.

Protesters also encouraged people to vote against those in office who stood in opposition.

"The battle we're facing today is not only about temporary restrictions or government overreach, but rather it is about what is going to reign and who we will accept as our leaders," said another protester to the crowd.

Demonstrators then marched around the Statehouse, holding signs and chanting "USA," and "We will not comply."

But if they want to enter a business, they will have to wear a mask.

The Indiana State Department of Health has recorded more than 56,000 positive coronavirus cases in the state, and more than 2,600 deaths.

Anti-mask protesters march around the #Indiana State House chanting “USA” & “We Will Not Comply.” pic.twitter.com/5EhmLBlzqK — Karen Campbell (@KarenCampbellTV) July 19, 2020

In a statement to 13News, an ISDH spokesperson wrote:

"We continue to work to increase testing across Indiana, and as more Hoosiers are tested, we expect to find more cases. The number of new positives is a reminder once again of the importance of wearing masks and practicing social distancing."

With the recent spike in coronavirus cases, customers won't be able to get inside stores like Walmart, Sam's Club, Meijer, Lowe's, Kohl's, Walgreen's and CVS, all of which will require masks Monday.

Kroger and Home Depot start mask requirements on Wednesday.

For many, wearing a mask is simple.

"To protect other people. To protect my grandchild, my daughter and anybody else," said Shannon Houston.

"Hopefully it will cut the spread of the COVID down," said Geoffrey Anderson.

"I've got older parents and an aunt with Down syndrome living in an assisted facility and I want them to be safe," said Nick Dormer.

The director of the National Institutes of Health urged people to take precautions.

"And now here we are, not only with 70,000 new cases almost every day, but from my perspective, also quite concerning, the number of hospitalizations, which is very close to being as high in the country as it was back in April. So, yeah, we've got to really double down here," said NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins.