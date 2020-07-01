INDIANAPOLIS — A northwestern Indiana state senator has ended his campaign for governor, leaving two people seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in this year’s election.

Sen. Eddie Melton of Gary released a statement Monday night citing the work needed to raise the money needed for the statewide campaign in deciding to drop his bid for governor and instead seek reelection to the state Senate.

Former state health commissioner Woody Myers and tech business executive Josh Owens remain in the race for the Democratic nomination.

