LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A third Democrat is joining the race to try and win the Indiana governor’s seat and they’re being backed by a Republican.

First term Senator Eddie Melton of Gary says he’s joining the 2020 race because most people feel that the Republican-led state government isn’t focused on issues like increased education funding and health care access that matter the most.

Indiana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick, agrees and is joining Melton in his announcement to run.

Melton was elected as a state senator in 2016.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.