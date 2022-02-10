Five years later, Indiana State Police still asking for help in solving Delphi murder case

On Feb. 14, 2017, the bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found in Delphi, Ind. Five years later, they are still looking for who killed them.

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) are still working to solve the case of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, who were killed in Delphi, Ind. in 2017.

Williams and German disappeared on Feb. 13 while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge. The next day, their bodies were found in the woods.

Five years later, police haven't given up.

"There is still a dedicated, multi-jurisdictional team working on this case every day," Indiana State Police said in a statement. ISP is working with the Carroll County Sheriff's Department, the Delphi Police Department and other agencies to bring the case to a close.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact law enforcement through the tip hotline: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or (765) 822-3535. They are asking for as much information as possible for tips on persons of interest including names, birth dates or age, physical description, address, vehicle information and why they might be involved or connected.

"I want to stress that the investigation is still quite active and is not a cold case," said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby. " We also continue to encourage the submission of valid and valuable information which will help us to attain the goal of justice for our precious Abby and Libby. Thank you to all who have come alongside us in our ongoing efforts."

Investigators are also asking for any additional information on the anthony_shots social media profile, which may be connected to the case. If anyone had contact with that account, you are urged to contact police through the tip information listed above.

The man connected to the account, Kegan Anthony Kline, was arrested in Dec. 2021 and charged with separate child exploitation offenses.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.