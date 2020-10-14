Decision expected from Indiana governor on mask mandate

Health officials in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County have asked that in-person religious services be stopped through next March.

Indiana’s governor is set to announce a decision Wednesday on extending the statewide face mask mandate as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and rates of new infections have continued recent sharp increases.

Health officials in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County have asked that in-person religious services be stopped through next March. They say five clusters of coronavirus infections have been traced to religious services in the South Bend area since late August.