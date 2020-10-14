Decision expected from Indiana governor on mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS — Editors Note: Video attached is from August.
Indiana’s governor is set to announce a decision Wednesday on extending the statewide face mask mandate as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and rates of new infections have continued recent sharp increases.
Health officials in northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County have asked that in-person religious services be stopped through next March. They say five clusters of coronavirus infections have been traced to religious services in the South Bend area since late August.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced three weeks ago that he was lifting nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes. The mask mandate is currently set to expire Saturday.