2 killed in Indiana apartment fire, cause under investigation

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Madison Fire Department responded to an apartment fire where occupants were still inside.

MADISON, Ind. — A deadly fire at an apartment in Madison, Indiana is under investigation.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Madison Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 2800 block of Windridge Drive where occupants were still inside.

"Fire suppression and rescue efforts were put in place immediately, but due to the fires advanced stage those efforts were slowed due to the structural compromise," the department said in a Facebook post.

Two people were found dead inside the apartment due to injuries from the fire, investigators said. Their identities have not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

