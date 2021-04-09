Police investigating deadly crash in Salem

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on State Road 135 North just after Midnight Saturday.

SALEM, Indiana — A man is dead following a deadly crash in Washington County, Ind.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after midnight Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to State Road 135 North near Spurgeon Road on a call of a two-car crash.

The sheriff's office's preliminary investigation reveals that a Chevy Silverado heading north collided with another Chevy Silverado that was traveling south.

The driver of the southbound Silverado, 46-year-old Tony Mitchell, died at the scene. The other driver, 43-year-old Harley Gilstrap, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.

Early Morning Crash Claims The Life of A Salem Man. Early Saturday morning, at approximately 12:04 a.m. Deputies from... Posted by Washington County Indiana Sheriffs Department on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Indiana State Police were called to the scene to assist with the investigation and that portion of the SR-135 was closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

