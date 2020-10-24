Deadly crash closes I-65 in southern Indiana

A semi struck a car stopped on the shoulder of I-65 in Scott County.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — State Police are investigating a deadly overnight crash on Interstate 65 in Scott County.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. between Henryville and Scottsburg, near the 26 mile marker on the northbound side of the highway, according ISP Sgt. Cary Huls. Crash reconstruction has closed the highway at Exit 19, where traffic was diverted to U.S. 31.

All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m.

A Monroe Township Fire Department Facebook post described what authorities believe may have caused the crash.

A passenger car hit a deer and stopped on the shoulder. After the driver got out of the car, a semi going northbound hit the car and continued off the road and into the woods. The cab of the semi struck trees, pinning the driver in the truck. After extrication by several local fire departments, the driver was freed and taken to the hospital.

Sgt. Huls confirmed through a tweet that the semi driver did not survive.

Sadly, this is now a fatal crash. ISP crash reconstruction team reamins on scene and the roadway is still closed. — Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) October 24, 2020

The driver of the passenger car was not injured, according to Monroe Twp. Fire.

Police have not identified either driver.