IU chief to ask trustees to strike name of eugenics backer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The president of Indiana University says he'll recommend the school’s trustees remove from the Bloomington campus the name of one of his predecessors who was a proponent of eugenics.
President Michael A. McRobbie announced Thursday he'll ask the trustees next week to removed the name of David Starr Jordan from a classroom building, a parking garage and a campus creek.
Jordan served as IU’s president from 1885 to 1891 and professor of zoology from 1875 to 1885. Eugenics is the practice of controlled selective breeding of humans often carried out through forced sterilization.