IU chief to ask trustees to strike name of eugenics backer

Eugenics is the practice of controlled selective breeding of humans often carried out through forced sterilization.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The president of Indiana University says he'll recommend the school’s trustees remove from the Bloomington campus the name of one of his predecessors who was a proponent of eugenics.

President Michael A. McRobbie announced Thursday he'll ask the trustees next week to removed the name of David Starr Jordan from a classroom building, a parking garage and a campus creek.