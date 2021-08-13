Daredevils rappel 23-story Indianapolis building to support United Way

They were data experts, marketing managers and other everyday Hoosiers who couldn't pass up the perk for fundraising for a good cause.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of philanthropists rappelled down the Keystone Group Building at the corner of Meridian and Ohio and it was all for a good cause.

“This is United Way’s second annual event where we invite philanthropists who are quite the daredevil to rappel down the 23-story building at the Keystone Group, all for the sake of charity,” said United Way of Central Indiana’s Senior Director of Communications Jessica French.

United Way provided capes for second-time daredevil participants and they also provided one for the event’s top fundraiser, Rodney Cotton.

“Never done anything like this before, I have kinda a fear of heights, but I felt like if I raised for a good cause and people gave money, it would force me to do something out of my comfort zone,” said Cotton.

Even Superman believes in our Basic Needs Fund! #RappelForAReason



Do you?



DONATE ➡️ https://t.co/ThnVgTXozy pic.twitter.com/xgpJ7E52sq — United Way of Cen IN (@uwci) August 13, 2021

He said he felt calm and felt the anxiety would likely kick in before his initial descent, but then it would be OK. Those who had already rappelled said that’s exactly how it felt.

“Being over the edge was nerve-racking, but once you got over it, it was really cool,” said Samantha Peterson.

Both Luke Zhang and Peterson were participating for the first time and decided to do so in style. Zhang dressed up as Superman and Peterson wore a cape with the name of the company where she works across it.

“It’s just to help with like the downwind and the science ... it’s really hard to explain,” said Peterson, laughing.

“Aerodynamics and everything,” added Zhang.

“Yeah,” said Peterson.

And that’s a wrap!



Thank you to the 70+ daredevil philanthropists who went Over the Edge for our Basic Needs Fund.



By going Over The Edge, you’re helping stabilize our neighbors in crisis.



Want to still donate? ➡️ https://t.co/ThnVgTXozy pic.twitter.com/FgTPlfqqug — United Way of Cen IN (@uwci) August 13, 2021

Philanthropists who decided to stay closer to the ground opted for a different kind of costume, two were seen wearing chicken suits.

Whether rappelling or not, more than 70 people raised over $180,000 for United Way of Central Indiana. That’s $30,000 more than the United Way’s goal and $40,000 more than was raised last year.

“And the money’s still coming,” said French.

“People still want to give, even thought they can’t rappel. They want to call in and donate, so we’re really pleased,” said French.

United Way said it’s going to help Hoosiers in need.

“People who are struggling to put food on the table, transportation issues, utility assistance, rent,” said French.