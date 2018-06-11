ORANGE CO., Ind. (WHAS11) — Indiana State Police and SWAT are present at a residence in Orange County.

According to a Facebook post by Indiana State Police, people are prohibited from entering the area of 10090 W County Road 160 N in Orange County due to a "dangerous situation".

The road is closed between County Road 160 N and 240 N and school traffic is being rerouted. The road was closed around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It is unclear what the situation is, but troopers and SWAT are still present.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 WHAS-TV