SALEM, Ind. (AP) - The National Weather Service says it plans to survey storm damage in southern Indiana after high winds, hail and possible tornadoes swept across the state.

The weather service says a storm survey is planned Friday in northwest Washington County. In Bartholomew County, The (Columbus) Republic reports area residents took cover Thursday after tornado warning sirens sounded. The Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. held students at schools until the severe weather passed.

RELATED: Winds cause parking garage facade to tear off, fall on cars, hospital says

The storms left thousands of power customers without service and utilities worked Friday to restore power.

The weather service recorded a 60 mph (97 kph) wind gust at Indianapolis International Airport.

RELATED: Barn blown apart after strong winds in Indiana

It says damage from the storms included the roof ripped off a mobile home in Speedway near Indianapolis. It came as a late-winter storm system trekked across the Midwest.

RELATED: Tornado reported near weather service office in West Kentucky

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.