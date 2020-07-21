Indianapolis dad arrested, charged in death of his 10-year-old son

IMPD detectives have arrested 37-year-old Anthony Dibiah for involvement in his son's disappearance and death.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives have arrested a 37-year-old man for his involvement in his son's disappearance and death.

Officers responded to Anthony Dibiah's home on July 19 after someone called police, saying Dibiah had told them he killed his own son, 10-year-old Nakota Kelly. When police got to Dibiah's home around 11:45 a.m., there was a crime scene, but neither Dibiah nor his son were there.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol found Dibiah in Missouri around 4 p.m. that same day. IMPD detectives went to Missouri to follow up and found evidence leading them to believe the boy has died. They are still looking for his remains.

Dibiah was arrested Monday and he has been charged with murder.