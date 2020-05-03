EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A manager at an Olive Garden in Evansville has been terminated after abiding by a customer's request to have a nonblack server.

NBC News reports a white woman complained to a manager about two black hostesses Saturday night.

"She made comments about me to my co-workers concerning my race and saying that I should work at a strip club in stead," hostess Amira Donahue told NBC News. "She asked if I'm even black and if I am from here."

Donahue said the woman became particularly irate when her server was a black person, screaming her demand for a nonblack server to the manager.

Maxwell Robbins and his wife were dining at the restaurant at the same time and saw the events unfold. Robbins said the manager complied with the woman's request without hesitation.

Robbins shared his views of the incident on Facebook and made multiple complaints to Olive Garden by phone.

"The couple should've been refused service for even asking something like that," wrote Robbins. "It's disgusting that olive gardens manager would allow that especially with a very diverse staff."

Olive Garden spokeswoman Meagan Bernstein said the company doesn't tolerate discrimination and decided to “separate with the manager involved” after completing its investigation of the incident last weekend at the restaurant in Evansville.

