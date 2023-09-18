Indiana University Bloomington student publishes crochet book

It includes 15 beginner friendly patterns she designed herself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In case you were looking for a new hobby, this Shepherdsville native might have just the thing to spark some creativity.

Savannah Price wrote a book about crocheting, called, "Retro Crochet Style: 15 Beginner-Friendly Patterns to Create Your Vintage-Inspired Closet," and it hit shelves in early September. It includes 15 beginner friendly patterns she designed herself.

She also published the book while still attending classes at Indiana University Bloomington.

Around 250 pattern testers tried out the vintage-inspired looks, to make sure her ideas could make it off the page.

"It's a whole different thing to design something, crocheting with other people in mind, thinking about sizing up and down," Price said. "For the nine different sizes that are in the book."

Price said new crocheters should know while the craft takes some practice, it's something you can chip away at a little at a time.

The 20-year-old taught herself during the pandemic, and her photos and designs started popping off on her Instagram, "Savannah.Stitches," in 2021.

A direct message from a publisher is actually what sparked plans for the book itself.

The book is at major book sellers. Price said Louisville's own Carmichael's has taken some of her pre-orders.

