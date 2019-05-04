NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – The Lafayette Township Fire Protection District confirms that crews are responding to a large fire at an LG&E transmission substation near Gap Hollow Rd. in New Albany.

Highway 111 South is shut down between Two Mile Ln. and Five Mile. Ln. while firefighters continue to work.

According to Chris Whelan, the LGE VP of Communications and Corporate Responsibility, the location is unmanned and no one was injured.

It is not clear what caused the fire.

Whelan said the fire is not expected to impact LG&E customers or their system.

In a video shared by the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, a plume of black smoke can be seen coming from the substation.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates to this developing story.