Southern Indiana man missing after a workplace accident in a rock quarry

A southern Indiana quarry employee is missing after officials say he was operating dump truck that fell several hundred feet into a pit filled with water.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind — A southern Indiana man has been reported missing after he operated a dump truck at his work and the truck fell several hundred feet into a pit filled with water.

Indiana conservation officers are currently searching for the rock quarry employee involved in the accident which occurred on Tuesday.

At 2 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to a rock quarry at Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc., near the 20,000 block of Alton Fredonia Road in rural Crawford County, Ind.

A Mulzer employee was reportedly operating a dump truck weighing several tons near the edge of the pit when the truck slipped over the edge, dropping several hundred feet into the water, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A remote operated vehicle (ROV) submersible with camera and sonar will be used on Wednesday to further assess the vehicle before divers will be permitted in the water to begin searching for the man.

The search was delayed due to unsafe conditions and unstable terrain near the pit, officials said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.