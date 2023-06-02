Crawford County residents evacuated; Utility company handles propane leak

Some people were evacuated, and others were told to stay in their homes as a precaution according to Director of Emergency Management Andrew Bye.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A propane leak in Crawford County, Indiana caused some residents to be evacuated late Friday night.

A Crawford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the leak is from a propane tank at a propane station on Shelton Road.

The Crawford County Sheriff spokesperson said there's been no explosion and no one is hurt.

The gas utility is on the scene according to officials.

