JACKSON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- I-65 north, near Seymour, is closed to all traffic after a crash involving two semis and a pickup truck.

The crash happened at the 46.5 mile marker--just four miles south of Seymour--in Jackson County. The semi was hauling empty egg cartons, according to Indiana State Police.

No one was injured.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as crews clean up the crash. A detour was set up for this crash. Drivers can take the 41MM at Uniontown on to US31 and can reenter I-65 at the Seymour exit.