Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, their deputies responded to State Road 64, just east of Gun Club Road around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Georgetown.

Deputies said in a news release that a gray Ford pickup traveling westbound on State Road 64 crossed the centerline, going off the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle struck two trees and the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Parker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do believe that alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

The investigation remains open pending toxicology results.

