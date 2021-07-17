Crash in southern Indiana leaves driver with critical injuries, another injured

Police said both victims were airlifted to UofL Hospital in Louisville after the accident happened between Fredericksburg and Hardinsburg on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police and officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to US-150 near Kay’s Chapel Road, located between Fredericksburg and Hardinsburg, Indiana around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Buick driven by 66-year-old Linda Flock headed eastbound and crossed over into westbound lane, colliding with a Chevy Silverado. The Silverado was driven by 20-year-old Heidi Cochran of Hardinsburg.

Police said Flock had to be extricated from her vehicle.

Both women were airlifted to UofL Hospital.

Flock is listed in critical condition while Cochran is in serious condition.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

