MARENGO, Ind. — Volunteer firefighters with the Marengo Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department are raising money for a LUCAS device.

That device is an automated CPR machine. It's about the same size as an AED and would fit right in the back of their trucks.

Firefighters at the department say they already have a spot ready for it, but they've only raised $6,000 of the $17,000 dollars they need to buy it.

The Marengo Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department serves a county without a hospital, so any time they transport a person in need of CPR, they're usually driving at least 35 minutes.

Firefighters say this device would create better care during that travel time for patients by increasing hands-on time and creating more blood flow.

It would also help to relieve the stress that comes with not having enough volunteers.

"Whenever you can't get the volunteers that you need, to do the things that you need to do, it's hard," said Billie Gilmore, a firefighter at the department. "We want to do the absolute best for our community. This is our community, this is where we live, these are our people, this is our family."

They're asking for donations to help them better serve their community. To donate, contact Gilmore at marengolibertyvfd@gmail.com.

