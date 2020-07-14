Cows escape after semi overturns on I-64 in Harrison County

Indiana State Police said the incident happened near the 105 and 113-mile marker around 11 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 64 has been closed in both directions in Harrison County after a semi carrying cows has overturned.

Indiana State Police said the incident happened near the 105 and 113-mile marker around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said the semi was carrying 92 cows but 30 have escaped.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

This story will be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.