Indiana COVID-19 updates: 4,213 new cases, 34 deaths

This is blog contains daily updates on COVID-19 information for Indiana. The Indiana State Department of Health gives daily updates at noon. Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials provide more context every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, November 9

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, totaling more than 214,500 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Officials said 34 people have died, bringing the state's total deaths to 4,418 Hoosiers. The state's 7-day positivity rate has risen to 9.6%.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,174 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Nov. 8. The state reported 30.4% of ICU beds are available, as more than 25% of beds are in use by COVID-19 patients and 44% are in use by other patients.

On Nov. 8, Indiana reported 4,689 new cases of COVID-19. Total positive cases now number 210,374 since the pandemic began. 4,383 Hoosiers have died from virus-related illnesses, according to ISHD.

