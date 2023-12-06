The crash report says Jim Lucas' truck had heavy front-end damage to the grill and bumper, was missing two tires, and another tire was blown out but still attached.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — 13News learned Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas took a plea deal and was sentenced for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Lucas was formally charged June 12 and took a plea deal during an afternoon hearing. Lucas pleaded guilty to both the OWI and leaving the scene of an accident charges.

Lucas was sentenced 60 days in jail for OWI and 180 days for leaving the scene of an accident, but all of that was suspended – other than time served.

He'll be placed on supervised probation for a year, but that will end after 180 days if he completes the terms of his probation.

WARNING: The below video contains graphic language.

Lucas had his license suspended for 60 days and will have to enter an alcohol and drug abuse program. However, he will be able to drive for business-related purposes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 11.

He will also have to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution to the Indiana Department of Transportation for the damage he caused to a guardrail during the accident.

"I take full responsibility for actions and make no excuses. I apologize to my family, friends and constituents, and I'm sincerely committed to being better and doing better. I plan to take time to evaluate myself and I'm already enrolled in counseling to get the help I need. I will continue to work everyday to earn back the trust of my community while serving my neighbors in House District 69,"

Lucas said in a statement to 13News.

His plea is a result of a May 31 incident where Indiana State Police said they got a call just after midnight about a truck that had gone off the road and crashed down an embankment near State Road 11 and Interstate 65.

According to the crash report, a witness told dispatchers the truck hit a guardrail and then went the wrong way on an I-65 ramp.

Police said when they got there, the truck was gone, and what was left was a badly damaged guard rail along the interstate, tire tracks, plastic vehicle debris, and a trail of fluid that went north on I-65 before heading south in the wrong direction on the entrance ramp from State Road 11.

According to police, a short time later, a Seymour police officer found a badly damaged truck parked behind a local carpet and flooring business on State Road 11, north of Seymour.

That’s where the officer also found Lucas (R-District 69) walking nearby.

According to the crash report, the truck had heavy front-end damage to the grill and bumper, no tires on the front driver's side and rear passenger's side, and the front passenger's side tire was blown out but still attached to the wheel.

The crash report says Lucas initially told a state trooper he swerved to miss a deer and lost control of his truck.

"I thought I saw a deer. How's that?" Lucas said.

In bodycam video, Lucas is initially questioned by the responding officer and says he was just out for a walk.

"I recognize you, what's your name?" the officer asks.

"Jim Lucas," Lucas responds

"Jim Lucas, where you coming from?" the officer asks.

"Just walking around," Lucas responds.

"Weren't driving a van?" the officer asks.

"No van," Lucas responds.

Lucas also allegedly said he thought he could make it home, so that is why he left the crash scene and continued driving with three flat tires. When asked why he parked behind the business, Lucas reportedly told the trooper he did not want to leak oil in front of the business since he was concerned that could cause the business to lose customers.

A preliminary investigation revealed Lucas was driving south on State Road 11 when he went off the road, down a large hill, and hit the guardrail, which pushed it into the right lane of I-65 north. Lucas then allegedly continued driving across all three lanes of I-65 north, striking the median guardrail. After doing a U-turn and going the wrong way on the entrance ramp, the crash report says Lucas drove nearly three miles before parking his truck behind the local business.

State police said Lucas smelled of alcohol and was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw.

The probable cause affidavit claims Lucas failed field sobriety tests like following a pen light with his eyes, walking a line and standing on one foot. Police also claim Lucas did a portable breath test that came back over the .08 legal limit at .097. The results of his blood draw were not included in the court documents.