FBI agent believed clothing taken and bodies 'staged' in Delphi murders search warrant request

DELPHI, Ind. — Earlier in the Delphi murders investigation, an FBI agent believed a possible suspect in 13-year-old Abby William's and 14-year-old Libby German's deaths lived at a property near where their bodies were found.

Court documents released by the Murder Sheet podcast detail a search warrant request made March 17, 2017. The request is to search the home of Ronald Logan, which is 1,400 feet from where the bodies of Williams and German were found.

In citing reasons for the search warrant, the FBI agent noted that pieces of clothing from one of the victims were missing and that it "appeared the girls' bodies were moved and staged." There were no visible signs of a struggle or fight.

The agent suspected a souvenir had been taken by the killer and that it was common for perpetrators to memorialize the crime scene with pictures.

The FBI agent said investigators did recover fibers and unidentified hairs at the crime scene.

The FBI agent also noted that 77-year-old Logan appeared to be in good physical condition and his voice was "not inconsistent" with that of the voice captured on German's phone. The agent also confirmed that video on German's phone was actually 43 seconds long.

The FBI agent notes an interview with Logan's relative in which the relative tells the agent that Logan called them the morning of Feb. 14, 2017, and asked them to lie about where he had been the previous afternoon. This was prior to the bodies being discovered. Logan allegedly asked the relative to say they drove to a Lafayette aquarium store at a time that matched when Williams and German went missing around 2 p.m.

A receipt found in Logan's home showed a checkout time of 5:21 p.m. and the FBI agent noted the store was approximately 30 minutes from Logan's home.

The agent said Logan's statements about his whereabouts were found to be factually false and intentionally designed to deceive [law enforcement officers].”

The FBI agent said the relative believed the original image of the suspect looked like Logan.

A woman who had been in a relationship with Logan years earlier told law enforcement that Logan had been physically abusive, threatened that he could kill her and no one would find her body, and that Logan carried a gun with him everywhere he went in a fanny pack. She told the agent that when she first saw the image of the suspect, she thought it was Logan.

Another woman, who had been in a relationship with Logan, told law enforcement that when she heard the bodies were found near Logan's home, she believed he was involved.

The FBI agent noted that a search of a tip database about a month after the murders had 15 tips connecting Logan to the murders.

The FBI agent also claimed that text messages sent to and from Logan's phone the evening of Feb. 13, 2017, showed he was likely outside his home and "in the proximity of where LG and AW's bodies were located." The agent noted that Logan had been physically able to get up and down the hill from his home to the crime scene when he met with officers on Feb. 17.

The agent was specific that they believed Logan could be involved in the murders: “I believe there is probable cause to believe that Ronald Logan has committed the crime of murder and evidence of that could be found on Ronald Logan’s property.”

The FBI got permission to search the entire property, including Logan’s home, garage, his pick-up truck, computers and cell phones. A previous search of Logan's home on March 6, for a parole violation, noted he had numerous weapons including handguns and knives.

Logan died in 2020 and was never officially named a suspect in the Delphi murders.

"Any conclusion based on the document would be inappropriate because the warrant is just one sliver of a complicated puzzle," said ISP Superintendent Doug Carter. "Solving the case is as important to us now as it was five years ago."

Police looking at anthony_shots account

On Dec. 6, 2021, Indiana State Police investigating the Delphi murders asked for help from anyone who had contact with the anthony_shots account profile.

Detectives said the account with the user name "anthony_shots" was used on Snapchat and Instagram, among other social media platforms, in 2016 and 2017. State police say the person behind the account used photos of a male model and "portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars."

Investigators say the person used the profile to communicate with underage girls to solicit nude images, and want to know if anyone got requests to get their address or try to meet with them.

Police said they've identified the male model that was used in the photos on the account and say that man is not a person of interest in the Delphi case.

Detectives ask anyone who communicated with the "anthony_shots" account or met, or attempted to meet, with the person behind the profile, reach out to police through the tip line set up for the investigation. Investigators are looking for as much information as those who communicated with the profile can provide, including how they communicated and through which social media platform.

Any saved images or conversations involving the "anthony_shots" account should be attached to an email, police said.

Tips and information can be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Delphi killings background

Abigail Williams and Liberty German went missing while walking on a trail near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found nearby a day later.

On Feb. 15, 2017, police released cell phone images from German's phone showing a suspect in the case coming across the bridge towards the girls.

A week later, police released audio from German's phone, in which you hear a man say, "Down the hill."

On July 17, 2017, police released a first sketch of a suspect.

On April 22, 2019, Indiana State Police released an updated sketch.

Investigators also released additional audio of the suspected killer from German's phone. Listen to the extended audio clip of the suspect here:

On Dec. 7, 2021, police asked for anyone who communicated with an anthony_shots account to contact them.

All tips welcomed

Those with information about the case can email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com with as much information as possible, including:

Suspect's name

Date of birth or approximate age

Physical description, including height, weight, hair color, eye color

Address or location, including city

Vehicle information including year, make, model, color

Specific reason for the tip; Why could they be the suspect?

Motivation for the crime

Connection to Delphi, Indiana