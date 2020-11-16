Federal jury trials suspended in Indiana's Southern District as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

An order sent Friday by the chief judge suspends all in-person jury trials in all divisions of the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana until January.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Federal jury trials have been suspended through at least late January in Indiana’s Southern District as coronavirus cases continue to surge statewide.

An order sent Friday by Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson suspends all in-person jury trials in all divisions of the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana until at least Jan. 25.

The Southern District has courts in Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Evansville and New Albany.

The District Court’s order came the same day Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new executive order reinstating limits on crowd sizes for nearly every Indiana county starting Sunday following weeks of surging COVID-19 cases.