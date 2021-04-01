Indiana COVID-19 updates: 3,630 new cases, 39 deaths

Since the pandemic started, the state is reporting 529,688 cases and 8,150 deaths. .

INDIANA, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content across Indiana for the week of January 4, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, January 4

Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 3,630 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths. Since the pandemic started, the state is reporting 529,688 cases and 8,150 deaths.

Some Indiana schools returned to in-person classes Monday with more expected to start this week and later this month.

The NCAA announced March Madness plans. The Hoosier state will host the entire 2021 men’s basketball championship, with the majority of the tournament’s 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale and Marketplace moved to May

Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the state of Indiana, the 45th Annual Greater Indianapolis Garage Sale & Marketplace that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan 10 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.

