Indiana reporting 2,548 new cases of COVID-19, 30 additional deaths

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content across Indiana for the week of Jan. 18, 2021. Governor Eric Holcomb does a live briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Monday, January 18

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 2,548 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 more deaths. Indiana has recorded a total of 592,709 positive cases and 8,966 confirmed deaths since March 2020.

There have been a total of 6,462,786 tests administered to 2,839,505 Hoosiers.

VACCINE INFORMATION

Indiana is distributing vaccine doses by age group. Right now, Hoosiers who are 80 and older can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The next group to be eligible will be those 70 and older, then 60 and older. Dates for these next age groups have not been released.

To make an appointment, anyone can call the state's 211 telephone assistance service or follow these steps to register online:

Go to ourshot.in.gov.

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to (People 80 years or older), and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are 80 years or older.

Click "Schedule an appointment."