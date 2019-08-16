NEW ALBANY, Ind. — For over a year, E&B Paving has been working on the Grant Line Road project, but since they missed their deadline of June 18, they are paying $3,000 fix the project before they are hit with more fines.

Area residents are growing impatient waiting for the project to be completed. Many call it a mess.

The workers are reportedly widening the road and putting in sewer and water lines.

According to the New Albany City Hall website, contractors at E&B Paving have been paying $3,000 a day for their delays.

To date, that is 58 days and $174,000 in fines. By August 18, those fines will rise to $5,000 a day.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.