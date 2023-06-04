Authorities said the plane went down Wednesday night near Venice.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — Many around central Indiana are grieving after four Hoosiers died in a Florida plane crash.

The victims were Rick and Bethe Beaver of Noblesville and Jeff and Patty Lumpkin of Fishers.

Police say their plane went down Wednesday night near Venice as they headed back to St. Petersburg. It crashed in the Gulf of Mexico shortly after taking off from the Venice Municipal Airport.

Those who saw the crash immediately called 911. Now, the NTSB and FAA are working to determine what caused the crash.

"I think in this world we need great people, and when we lose them, you feel it hard, you feel it deeply. They weren't just parishioners or people in the church, you know, they were friends," said Nathan Peternel, lead pastor at Life Church, Fishers.

Peternel said he's still in shock after hearing the news.

"He said, 'There's been a plane crash,' and I said, 'Was it Jeff?' and that's who it was. Yeah, just heartbreaking," Peternel said.

Patty was a kind and caring woman, Peternel said, and a real estate agent at Carpenter Realty in Indy. Jeff and he met when he came up for prayer years earlier. The pair became fast friends, and later, Jeff even served as a mentor to his own son.

"He was somebody who walked around with a big smile and just a lot of encouragement, so I think everybody that's found out is just a little bit shocked," Peternel said.

It's news that came that much harder knowing how much Jeff prided himself on aviation safety.

"He was definitely a rule follower, definitely, when it came to that and he was always trying to tell my son, 'You've got to obey the guidelines,'" Peternel said. "So he was very much somebody who wanted to have everything in order. He would have been a by-the-book kind of guy."

Rick ran Beaver Construction Management in Noblesville. Bethe founded Indiana Elite Cheer and Tumbling, a staple for many young women around central Indiana.

Outside of Indiana Elite Thursday, girls and their parents came out to leave messages for Coach Bethe. Now, candles, flowers and notes to her family surround the building, a tribute to the well-loved coach.

Peternel said this is a tough loss for all that knew them. He saw the foursome together just weeks ago.

"They actually came to an event we had just last month and they all sat at the same table and were excited to raise money for missions," Peternel said.

As the news of this loss settles in for himself, the families and their church communities, he there's comfort knowing that in the end, Jeff and Patty were together.

"They loved each other tremendously, so the idea that they were together, I think they probably would have wanted it that way," Peternel said.