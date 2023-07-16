The event gave families and Community Hospital North caretakers a chance to reconnect Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local hospital gave families and caregivers of previous neonatal intensive care unit patients a chance to reconnect.

The annual NICU reunion hosted by Community Hospital North was held Saturday, July 15 at Conner Prairie.

Parents got the opportunity to update and thank caregivers at the ninth annual event.

When babies are born early, have health problems or a difficult birth, they are cared for in the NICU. This experience often creates a special bond between parents and caregivers who offer support in the baby's first days, weeks and sometimes months of life.

The NICU reunion hoped to reinforce that special bond. Caregivers can see how the once-tiny patients are growing and thriving.

Community Hospital North NICU offers Level III care for infants with the highest needs due to complex or severe illness.