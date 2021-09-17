Employer set to bring 1,000 jobs in Jeffersonville

Communications Test Design, Inc. invested $19.7 million in the River Ridge Parkway space.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new location on River Ridge Parkway is looking to hire 1,000 people for Communications Test Design, Inc.

The communications, mobility and consumer devices service invested $19.7 million into the 702,800 square foot space in Jeffersonville.

“We’re very excited to establish a presence in southern Indiana,” said General Manager of Real Estate for Communications Test Design, Inc. Toby Booker. “This new facility in River Ridge Commerce Center will provide the additional capacity to meet our increased demand. The State of Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville, River Ridge and One Southern Indiana have all collaborated to create an environment that is very conducive to business.

The business said the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment into Communications Test Design Inc.’s project of up to $11.8 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once eligible employees are hired.

“CTDI is a wonderful addition to the dynamic roster of companies at River Ridge,” Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. “This announcement is exciting news for Jeffersonville and our local workforce, and demonstrates CTDI’s commitment to the city and the region. I look forward to many years of continued success and growth for our friends at CTDI.”

