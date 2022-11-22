The woman was reportedly in her car when a train hit her around 5 p.m. on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning.

The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company.

First responders located the driver of the car, identified by the coroner's office as 26-year-old Iris Marie Castellano, of Columbus, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found the train was traveling southbound on the tracks on the east side of Indianapolis Road and Castellano's Ford SUV was westbound on Long Road at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Columbus Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police.