Columbus Police find pipe bomb at Greenbelt Golf Course

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a pipe bomb was found at a golf course Sunday evening.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officers were called to the Greenbelt Golf Course on North Gladstone Avenue around 6 p.m. after a suspected pipe bomb was found in a ditch.

Police said members of the CPD Hazardous Devices Unit found the device and were able to render it safe. Crews searched the area and did not find any other explosive devices.

No injuries were reported and the department said there is no threat to the public.

Columbus Police said the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact CPD at 812-376-2600. Tips and information can be submitted anonymously.

